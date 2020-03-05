1 dead, 1 missing after RV fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Fire says one person is dead and another is missing after crews put out an RV fire this morning in Raisin City.

Fresno County Fire Batallion Chief Seth Brown says the fire started around 3:20 a.m.Thursday morning in the 10000 block of south Marks near Dinuba Avenue.

When crews arrived they found an Rv trailer heavily involved in fire. They say one person is unaccounted for. Brown says crews have to wait for the RV to cool before they could search for a victim.

