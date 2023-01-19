PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department.

According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of Porterville in a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue during a narcotics investigation.

During the contact, Johnson and Neece were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and subsequently arrested, according to police. Neece was found to be in possession of a quarter ounce of methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle revealed that Johnson and Neece were in possession of two operational digital scales, packing material, approximately one and a half grams of fentanyl, and three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine.

Police say Johnson and Neece were arrested for possession of Methamphetamine for sale, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. They were booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility. They are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with any information regarding this case or any other drug activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Narcotic Investigation Unit at (559) 782-7400 or the department’s Facebook page.