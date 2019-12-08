Parlier mayor: State is not helping small cities afford clean drinking water

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Authorities are investigating a freeway shooting in central Fresno that left one person seriously injured early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a possible freeway shooting along the 41 Freeway near Dakota Avenue, Spokesman Mike Salas said. The Shot-Spotter system confirmed gunfire in the area.