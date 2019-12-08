Small cities in the Central Valley are banking on a new federal water act in hopes to pay off the state to receive clean drinking water. Parlier mayor Alma Beltran says the state will charge their city $10,000 a day if they don’t upgrade their drinking water infrastructure by the end of 2020. Beltran says the price tag to do that is $16 million dollars and the state will not help them out. Congressman T.J. Cox rolled out a new water act to help disadvantaged cities in the Central Valley. Question is, will Congress approve the $100-million plan to supply these cities with extra grant money?
Parlier mayor: State is not helping small cities afford clean drinking water
by: Alexan Balekian