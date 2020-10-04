The first of three presidential debates was hard to watch for most Americans. President Trump and the democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted each other on at least 92 occasions. Our Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Jim Verros break down some of the most poignant moments of the debate.
Panel: Winners, losers and headlines! Digesting the first presidential debate, and will the VP debate be the true measuring stick of decision 2020
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: