Panel: Will President Trump’s impeachment play a role in local congressional races in 2020?

History on the Hill, for just the third time, a sitting president is impeached in the House. Question is, how will this impact three congressional races in the Central Valley for 2020 after they each played a vital role in the impeachment process. Our panel on Sunday Morning Matters, KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, KMJ political commentator Mike Der Manouel Jr. and former democratic congressional candidate Ricardo Franco debate the impeachment and roll out their biggest political predictions on the national stage for 2020.