Panel: Will President Trump’s historic memorandum create a new water war with Governor Newsom for Valley farmers?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump’s promise to Valley farmers could create a new water with the Governor Gavin Newsom and the state. Trump signed a water memorandum on Wednesday pledging to open the federal pumps to allocate more water to Valley farmers in the Central Valley down to Los Angeles. It’s based on biological opinions, science and new technology. However, Newsom vows to block any new biological opinions and vows to protect the delta smelt and salmon runs. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Bill McEwen, Paul Betancourt and Amanda Renteria weigh in if Newsom should block it and if the memorandum is enough to actually help farmers and dried up farmland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know