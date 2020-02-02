Panel: Will new bombshell lawsuit against Jerry Dyer filed by one of his former officers hurt his mayoral campaign?

Former police chief Jerry Dyer will try to overcome another negative headline as heads into the final month of campaigning in the mayor’s race. Dyer, along with current police chief Andy Hall and the City of Fresno is named in a lawsuit filed by sergeant Tony Bustos. On Sunday Morning Matters the panel, KSEE24 political analyst Larry Powell, chief editor of the San Joaquin Valley Sun and Dyer’s media adviser Alex Tavlian and Fresno city council member Miguel Arias weigh in on the new bombshell lawsuit facing Dyer.
