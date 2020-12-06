Panel: Will governor Newsom prioritize the Central Valley when it comes to shipping out the first shipment of COVID vaccines?

Governor Newsom rolling out a blueprint on who will receive the vaccine first this week. He says the state will be broken down into six regions where the vaccine will be distributed. Newsom expects about 327,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next couple of weeks. Valley Children’s Hospital will serve as a distribution center of the vaccine for health care workers in the region. During the panel segment of Sunday Morning Matters Fresno county supervisor Nathan Magsig and Fresno city council president Miguel Arias believe Newsom should prioritize the Central Valley not only for its health care workers but for the farmworkers to keep the food supply in line with the demand.