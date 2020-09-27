Panel: Will Fresno county health officials, mayor Brand respond to ultimatum issued by restaurant owners to reopen safely October 1st

They plan to reopen safely on October 1st even if they aren’t given the green light by Fresno county health officials. Restaurant owners issuing the county and city an ultimatum this week to let them reopen safely after Governor Newsom allowed nail salons across the state to reopen at limited capacity. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Andrew Janz weigh in on how the county and mayor Lee Brand should respond.
