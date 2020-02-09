Panel: Will California feel the Bern or the Bloom? Is Bloomberg the biggest threat to Sanders for the party’s biggest primary prize?

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg believes California is his Iowa, but are voters buying into Bloomberg’s lucrative campaign? This week’s Sunday Morning Matters panel weighs in on Bloomberg’s potential threat to Bernie Sanders to win over the biggest primary prize on the road to the party’s national convention. KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, CEO of New Face GOP Elizabeth Heng and Democratic state delegate Ricardo Franco debate if California is actually feeling the “Bloom.” They also respond to a new hard hitting political ad released by Jim Costa’s campaign attacking his District 16 congressional competitor and fellow democrat, Esmeralda Soria.
