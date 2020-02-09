Panel: Where should we house the homeless? Dyer and city council members embroiled in new war of words over homeless crisis

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- At least one person was killed early Sunday morning in a solo vehicle crash along Highway 41 in Coarsegold, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Morava Road when a caller told dispatch they saw a vehicle overcorrect and crash into some trees, the CHP said. The vehicle had overturned onto its side and started to smoke.