Panel: Was CA senator Harris’ VP nomination more about being the best qualified or being a woman of color and social progress?

Shut it down or see you in court! That's the message being sent to school leaders at Immanuel in Reedley after they decided to reopen their campus for in-person learning. The Fresno county health department is threatening to levy fines and legal action if the school remains open come Monday. They were issued an order to close down last Thursday after reopening for the first day of school, but ignored school officials ignored it and students were allowed on campus on Friday. The school's superintendent tells KSEE24 News, the parents should decide if they want their kids in school.