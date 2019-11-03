Timing is everything! The historic Armenian Genocide resolution vote on the House floor on October 29th came just days after Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria. Was it retaliation for Turkey invading the Kurds and killing them immediately following President Trump’s orders to pull troops out of the region? Many believe that was the motivation behind the 405-11 vote to officially recognize the 1915-1923 murder of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire as a genocide.
Panel: Was Armenian Genocide Resolution vote in retaliation to Turkey attacking the Kurds?
by: Alexan Balekian