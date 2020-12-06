Let’s face it, professional baseball will look and feel a lot different at Chukchansi Park next season. Can a single-A team generate enough excitement to bring out fans and keep downtown on the path to revitalization? Time to will tell. Speaking of time, the city of Fresno brokered extra-innings with Major League Baseball this week. It comes after MLB issued an ultimatum to the Fresno Grizzlies and to the city to either become a single-A affiliate or lose out altogether. The Washington Nationals ended their partnership with the Grizzlies on November 19.
Panel: Title town or Ghost town? Will a single-A affiliate spark enough excitement at Chukchansi Park to keep downtown on the path to revitalization?
Let’s face it, professional baseball will look and feel a lot different at Chukchansi Park next season. Can a single-A team generate enough excitement to bring out fans and keep downtown on the path to revitalization? Time to will tell. Speaking of time, the city of Fresno brokered extra-innings with Major League Baseball this week. It comes after MLB issued an ultimatum to the Fresno Grizzlies and to the city to either become a single-A affiliate or lose out altogether. The Washington Nationals ended their partnership with the Grizzlies on November 19.