Panel: There could be friction on dais following two hotly contested races for Fresno mayor and in District 4

Now that the race for Fresno mayor and district 4 council seat is over, there could be plenty of friction on the dais come January of 2021. With Tyler Maxwell securing a victory over Nathan Alonzo for Paul Caprioglio’s district 4 seat, that puts six democrats on the council to only one republican on the dais. Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer has already experience some push back from several council members during his campaign and he vows to sit down with them all between now and the time he is sworn in. The Sunday Morning Matters panel of Jim Verros, Diane Pearce and Humberto Gomez Jr. sit down with Alexan Balekian to discuss the new dynamic.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: