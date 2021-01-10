Panel: Shrouded in controversy! Should the city allow the sale of the iconic Tower Theater go through turning it into a house of worship

Should one of the Valley’s most iconic buildings turn into a house of worship? The sale of the Tower Theater is now shrouded in controversy. The city council says the potential buyer of the building “Adventure Church” must shut down their in-person services and a rezoning must take place before the sale goes through. Meantime, residents in the Tower district are outraged by it. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Larry Powell and Bill McEwen weigh in.
