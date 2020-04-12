Panel: Should undocumented farmworkers be classified as essential and receive federal stimulus pay during pandemic?

It’s a hot button issue on Capitol Hill, in Sacramento and frankly around the country, should undocumented farmworkers be classified as essential and receive the same benefits as legal citizens? The Sunday Morning Matters panel of Jim Verros and Humberto Gomez Jr. weigh in on that and also debate whether or not Governor Newsom made the right call to donate 500 ventilators to other states when there’s a shortage of medical supplies in the Central Valley.
by: Alexan Balekian