COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Panel: Should undocumented farmworkers be classified as essential and receive federal stimulus pay during pandemic?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a hot button issue on Capitol Hill, in Sacramento and frankly around the country, should undocumented farmworkers be classified as essential and receive the same benefits as legal citizens? The Sunday Morning Matters panel of Jim Verros and Humberto Gomez Jr. weigh in on that and also debate whether or not Governor Newsom made the right call to donate 500 ventilators to other states when there’s a shortage of medical supplies in the Central Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know