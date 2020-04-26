Fresno county health officials admitting this week that the city and county are well behind the expected mark of COVID testing for the population size. As the number of confirmed cases topped 1,000 this week, the Sunday Morning Matters panel with Jewel Hurtado and Guillermo Moreno debate whether or not city and county leaders have failed to get enough tests for residents. They also weigh in on mayor Lee Brand’s “hope” fans can attend Bulldog football home games in the fall.
Panel: Should the Red Wave be allowed to attend Bulldog football home games in the fall?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: