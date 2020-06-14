A Clovis Unified student’s tweet displaying racist comments is sparking outrage in the community that the student has not been expelled. KMJ’s Philip Teresi and Fresno Unified school board president Keshia Thomas talk about how students and staff should be held accountable for their social media posts outside of school time. Thomas also says the Clovis Unified superintendent doesn’t fully understand the Black Lives Matter movement and the pain their African American students are dealing with. It comes after O’Farrell said all lives matter in a response to facebook forum hosted by community leader Chris Milton.
Panel: Should students and staff be punished for racist comments and hate speech posted on their social media profiles outside of school?
