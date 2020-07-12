Should restaurants be allowed to serve customers inside if there is large open window dining available? The owner of Pismo’s and Westwoods BBQ in North Fresno, Dave Fansler has been issued letters to shutdown and to follow the state’s latest orders. Fansler has continued to stay open, opening up the restaurant’s large windows and using an air filtration system. This week’s panel on Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria and conservative talk show host for 1680 KGED, Guillermo Moreno weigh in on this on-going battle.
Panel: Should open window restaurants be allowed to offer dining inside and is Newsom picking winners, losers with selective shut downs?
