KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Panel: Should open window restaurants be allowed to offer dining inside and is Newsom picking winners, losers with selective shut downs?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Should restaurants be allowed to serve customers inside if there is large open window dining available? The owner of Pismo’s and Westwoods BBQ in North Fresno, Dave Fansler has been issued letters to shutdown and to follow the state’s latest orders. Fansler has continued to stay open, opening up the restaurant’s large windows and using an air filtration system. This week’s panel on Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria and conservative talk show host for 1680 KGED, Guillermo Moreno weigh in on this on-going battle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know