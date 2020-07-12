Panel: Should new vice chair for Fresno’s commission on police reform, Celedon, explain her “burn it down” tweet?

A three word tweet is sparking some new controversy around the new vice chair for Fresno’s commission on police reform. The CEO for Fresno Building healthy Communities, Sandra Celedon has yet to break her silence about her “burn it down” tweet posted during the George Floyd protests. During Monday’s first publica zoom meeting for the commission, Celedon refused to offer an explanation. Celedon was offered to explain it on Sunday Morning Matters, but declined to do so. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Esmeralda Soria and Guillermo Moreno weighed on the tweet and if she should address it.
