As calls of defunding and reforming police departments echo across the country, Fresno’s police department is facing a change in leadership very soon. During this week’s panel discussion on police reform, Fresno Unified school board president Keshia Thomas and KMJ’s Philip Teresi agree that defunding the police is not the answer. Thomas even said the district wants to not only keep police on school campuses but increase their presence despite shortfalls in the budget from the pandemic. They also agree with mayor-elect Jerry Dyer that the next police chief should be the best qualified for the job, not necessarily an African American.
Panel: Should hiring an African American as Fresno’s next police chief be part of the reform the department needs?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: