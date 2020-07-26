Panel: Should Fresno county be audited for how they are using COVID funds from the CARES Act?

Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula is calling for an audit of how Fresno county is using their CARES Act funding for community based organizations. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with FUSD school board president Keshia Thomas and Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld weigh in on the war of words between Arambula and the county supervisors over the response to the pandemic.
by: Alexan Balekian