A two-week old Facebook post authored by Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria sparking outrage among Trump supporters in her district and the Central Valley. Soria has not apologized for it, but should see have to? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and David Rowell get into a heated debate over it.
Panel: Should Fresno city council member Soria apologize for harsh Facebook political rhetoric sparking outrage among Trump supporters
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: