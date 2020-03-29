COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Panel: Should Fresno and Clovis Unified continue food services for students during spring break?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Should the third largest school district in the state continue to dole out lunches for students during the week of spring break? It’s been a hot topic on social media. On Sunday Morning Matters FUSD board president Keshia Thomas joined the panel and said they will continue to serve lunches despite the district not making a formal announcement. Alex Tavlian, surprised by the announcement after FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson said it would be a huge cost to the district.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know