Should the third largest school district in the state continue to dole out lunches for students during the week of spring break? It’s been a hot topic on social media. On Sunday Morning Matters FUSD board president Keshia Thomas joined the panel and said they will continue to serve lunches despite the district not making a formal announcement. Alex Tavlian, surprised by the announcement after FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson said it would be a huge cost to the district.
Panel: Should Fresno and Clovis Unified continue food services for students during spring break?
