A demand to reopen schools and let the school districts regain local control. It’s the hot debate sweeping the country and here in the Central Valley. Fresno city council members Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi along with former Fresno mayor Alan Autry, parents and teachers expressed their frustration at City Hall on Thursday. They say kids are paying a bigger price not being at school, but doctors at Valley Children’s Hospital say you have to follow the science. Since the pandemic, of the 6,000 tests VCH has completed, 8% have been positive, with 18% admitted into the hospital.
Panel: Science or school districts? The debate over who should decide that students go back to school, as several local leaders and parents push for reopening
