After 7 weeks, governor Gavin Newsom lifts the stay-at-home order and reopens the state. Many political pundits and state lawmakers questioning the governor’s move to open up suddenly as a recall effort reached 1.3 million signatures. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with CalMatters political columnist Dan Walters and Fresno State political professor Dr. Lisa Bryant weigh in as only 3 million Californians have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Panel: Science or Politics? With recall effort gaining momentum, was Newsom’s sudden decision to lift stay-at-home order based on science or politics?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: