Panel: School districts or the governor? Who should have control over when schools reopen?

It’s been the hot debate since the start of the pandemic, who should be playing God with our livelihood during this health crisis? Governor Newsom has been making the decision to shut down, reopen, and shut down again using what he says is the science and data from the virus. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with FUSD school board president Keshia Thomas and Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld debates whether or not the reopening of schools should be in his hands or the school districts.

