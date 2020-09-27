President Trump could very well have a third justice of his choosing be sworn into the high court before election day. Senate republicans have the votes to move forward with the confirmation, but is it inappropriate so close to the election? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Andrew Janz weigh in on the contentious fight ahead.
Panel: Right or Wrong? Is it inappropriate for Senate republicans to move forward with confirmation vote on SCOTUS nomination weeks before the election
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: