President-elect Joe Biden tabs California’s attorney general to lead the biggest agency in the country. This week Biden nominated Xavier Becerra to be secretary for health and Human Services. It will oversee the pandemic and health care. If confirmed, Becerra will be the first Latino to hold this position. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Diane Pearce debate whether or not he’s the right person for the job.
Panel: Right man for the job? Biden tabs California’s AG to become Sec. of H.H.S. but will Becerra have a tough time being confirmed
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: