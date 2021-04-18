Nearly all 11,000 school districts in the entire state are reopened after more than a year of distance learning. This week governor Gavin Newsom recommended that all schools start to reimagine educating students to make up for learning loss. Newsom is requesting districts to extend class time or the academic school year. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld and Fresno Unified trustee Keshia Thomas weigh in on the governor’s proposal and if Fresno county’s decision to repeal the local COVID state of emergency is sending the wrong message.
Panel: Reimagining Education – Should Valley school districts adopt governor’s request to extended class time, school year?
by: Alexan Balekian