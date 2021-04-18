Panel: Reimagining Education – Should Valley school districts adopt governor’s request to extended class time, school year?

In a stunning move against the recommendation of its own health department, the Fresno county supervisors voted to repeal the local COVID state of emergency. The California state of emergency remains in place but supervisor chair Steve Brandau says there's no need for the "lovey-dovey" message the government is sending with the state of emergency. Brandau joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters in a stunning account of why they feel this is necessary despite the health department having to send back 28,000 doses due to vaccine hesitancy.