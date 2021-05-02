Panel – Recall overload? Will Californians show up at the polls for the upcoming recall election?

It’s official, the recall election will happen this fall. The final tally of verified signatures will be revealed next month but more than 1.6 million signatures have already been validated, solidifying the special election this fall. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with “Cal Matters” political writer Dan Walters and Lara Korte with the Sacramento Bee cover all layers of the recall.

