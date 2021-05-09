A thousand pound bear, a compassionate disruptor and the beast. Let the recall games begin! The likely recall election is already producing plenty of entertainment on the campaign trail. Our panel with KMJ host Ray Appleton and state democratic party delegate and regional director Humberto Gomez Jr. weigh in on how John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner launched their campaigns with attack ads and a media blitz.
Panel: Recall circus? Newsom, Cox or Jenner, who made the biggest splash with voters in the first week of recall stumping?
