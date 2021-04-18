Panel: Proud Boys vs Save the Tower Protesters – Has the silence from Adventure Church and Tower Theater owner added fuel to violent demonstrations?

For more than three months “Save the Tower” demonstrators have been marching in front of the iconic Tower Theater protesting the potential sale to Adventure Church. While the sale continues to play out in court, last week the right wing extremist group, “Proud Boys” showed up to counter protest and a violent exchange took place. A pregnant woman filed a complaint. Mayor Jerry Dyer says he will personally attend the protest this weekend in order to keep the peace. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Garry Bredefeld and Keshia Thomas discuss if the silence from the church and the theater owner has actually fueled some of the contentious actions during the demonstrations.