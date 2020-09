It's no longer, shut-up and dribble. LeBron James and many of today's star athletes are using their platform to raise awareness for social and racial justice. In an Exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, former NFL and Fresno State Bulldog great Lorenzo Neal offered a refreshing and eye-opening take on how sports and politics are now huddling up not only outside the lines, but inside as well.