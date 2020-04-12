Is it overkill? Fresno mayor Lee Brand says residents need to make extreme sacrifices in order to get back to sense of normalcy. Those sacrifices include eliminating gatherings on Easter Sunday in parks and with family. They are even recommending teachers end their uplifting car parades to help flatten the curve. Jim Verros and Humberto Gomez Jr. join Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to weigh in on the stricter and more controversial guidelines.
Panel: Proactive or Overreacting? One Fresno city council member believes the mayor’s new social distancing order is too “authoritarian”
