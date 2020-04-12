COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Panel: Proactive or Overreacting? One Fresno city council member believes the mayor’s new social distancing order is too “authoritarian”

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Is it overkill? Fresno mayor Lee Brand says residents need to make extreme sacrifices in order to get back to sense of normalcy. Those sacrifices include eliminating gatherings on Easter Sunday in parks and with family. They are even recommending teachers end their uplifting car parades to help flatten the curve. Jim Verros and Humberto Gomez Jr. join Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to weigh in on the stricter and more controversial guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know