Panel: Political vendetta or support for Janz? Arambula family drops big bucks into PAC looking to defeat Jerry Dyer

Political revenge or support for Andrew Janz? A political action committee committed to defeating Jerry Dyer in the Fresno mayoral race receives a massive donation from the Arambula family. Former state assemblyman Juan Arambula and his wife Amy donated more than $97,000 to the PAC to help pay for campaign ads against Dyer. The Arambula family says Dyer is not the right person to lead Fresno. Dyer fired back with a statement. Our panel weighs in on this heated race.

