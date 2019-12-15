Panel: Political vendetta or support for Janz? Arambula family drops big bucks into PAC looking to defeat Jerry Dyer

Political revenge or support for Andrew Janz? A political action committee committed to defeating Jerry Dyer in the Fresno mayoral race receives a massive donation from the Arambula family. Former state assemblyman Juan Arambula and his wife Amy donated more than $97,000 to the PAC to help pay for campaign ads against Dyer. The Arambula family says Dyer is not the right person to lead Fresno. Dyer fired back with a statement. Our panel weighs in on this heated race.
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: