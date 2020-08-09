Panel: Political hit job or abuse of office? Emails indicate congressman Cox skirts Yosemite lottery system to obtain passes for a personal visit on July 4th

Fresno county has spent close to $10 million in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 inside the jail, but is it taking millions away from rural communities who lack testing sites. The Fresno county jail has suffered one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the state with hundreds of inmates and staff contracting the virus. On Sunday Morning Matters, the panel with the Alex Tavlian and Andrew Janz talk about how the county is not getting help from the city on this, despite a good portion of the inmate population residing in the city.