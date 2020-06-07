Panel: Peaceful protests vs Looting and rioting! Are both instrumental in receiving justice for George Floyd and solving racial injustice

For two weeks protests have spilled into the streets around the entire country, some peaceful and some violent as they call for justice in the death of George Floyd. The Sunday Morning Matters panel of D’Aungillique Jackson with Fresno State NAACP, and Jerris Lee Jackson, a conservative talk show contributor weigh in on how both forms of demonstrations, peaceful and violent play a role in how America will move forward and solve racial injustice.
