Governor Gavin Newsom is declaring war on the homeless crisis plaguing California. He called it a “disgrace” while focusing all his energy of his second State of the State on the issue and his vision on how to fix it. On Sunday Morning Matters this week, the panel, Bill McEwen, Amanda Renteria and Paul Betancourt discuss if it was right for the governor to leave all the other problems Californians face today in the rear-view mirror.
Panel: Newsom’s State of the State only focuses on homelessness, should other high profile problems in California take a back seat?
