Panel: Newsom’s State of the State only focuses on homelessness, should other high profile problems in California take a back seat?

President Trump's promise to Valley farmers could create a new water with the Governor Gavin Newsom and the state. Trump signed a water memorandum on Wednesday pledging to open the federal pumps to allocate more water to Valley farmers in the Central Valley down to Los Angeles. It's based on biological opinions, science and new technology. However, Newsom vows to block any new biological opinions and vows to protect the delta smelt and salmon runs. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Bill McEwen, Paul Betancourt and Amanda Renteria weigh in if Newsom should block it and if the memorandum is enough to actually help farmers and dried up farmland.