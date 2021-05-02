California recorded some dubious history this week. For the first in its 170-year history, California lost a congressional seat following the new census report. That means California will now have 52 seats in the House of Representatives. The census report also showed California is losing its residents. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Dan Walters and Lara Korte discuss why this happened and who’s to blame.
Panel – Newsom or Trump? Who’s to blame for California losing growth and a congressional seat for the first time in state history following census report?
