The Fresno county health department is making the tough decision to suspend mass COVID vaccinations for the time being. Its to make sure they have enough to start supplying the second dose for those who received the first shot. Local health officials say they are frustrated with the state as there has been a lack of communication on when they will the next shipment of doses will arrive and how many. Governor Newsom did not provide any updates on vaccination distribution or if any there will be any change in reopening shuttered businesses under the purple tier. So who’s to blame? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with T.J. Cox and Kevin Cookingham weigh in.
Panel: Newsom or the Feds? Who’s to blame for Fresno county having to suspend mass COVID vaccinations?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: