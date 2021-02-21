Is there really a plan to fully reopen schools? It’s been nearly a year since distance learning became our new normal. This governor Newsom and state lawmakers seemingly at odds over a $6.5 billion dollar reopening plan put forth by the legislature. Newsom questioned is timeline and said it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld and Tulare county school board president Abigail Solis weigh in on this hot debate.
Panel: Money! Science! Unions! Is there a plan to reopen schools? Newsom, state lawmakers seemingly at odds over legislature’s plan
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: