The Sunday Morning Matters panel, much like many Californians, are divided on the High Speed Rail’s new business plan that shows yet another price hike. KSEE24 political analyst Jim Verros, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen and board director for the High Speed rail Authority, Henry Perea believe the fight over the funding for the tracks in the Central Valley could hit a road block with some lawmakers wanting to divert money to Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Panel: Money pit or worth the dough? New bullet train business plan unveils new price tag of $80 billion with completion in 2029
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: