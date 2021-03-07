In response to Texas and Mississippi lifting their statewide mask mandates, governor Gavin Newsom says Californians should double down and wear two masks. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno County supervisor Steve Brandau and Fresno Unified board member Keshia Thomas weigh in on this continuing debate on masks. They also discuss if hazard pay for grocery workers should be implemented in Fresno.
Panel: Mask Up or Mask Down? Should California follow Texas, Mississippi and lift statewide mask mandate?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: