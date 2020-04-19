This week Los Banos became the first city in the Central Valley to order its residents to wear masks inside stores or face a $500 fine. San Francisco did the same on Friday. However, Governor Newsom did not mandate any Californian to wear a mask while going inside a store. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Diane Pearce weigh in on this hot debate.
Panel: Los Banos becomes first Valley city to mandate masks in stores! Should the public be forced to wear masks inside stores or face a fine?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: