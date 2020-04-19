Panel: Los Banos becomes first Valley city to mandate masks in stores! Should the public be forced to wear masks inside stores or face a fine?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week Los Banos became the first city in the Central Valley to order its residents to wear masks inside stores or face a $500 fine. San Francisco did the same on Friday. However, Governor Newsom did not mandate any Californian to wear a mask while going inside a store. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Diane Pearce weigh in on this hot debate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know