Panel: Local or state? Explosive argument between supervisor Magsig and assemblyman Arambula raises question of who should be in control of counties and schools

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The Mineral Fire grew overnight as firefighters continue to battle the flames in hot, dry conditions and through steep terrain, while the Valley is expected to see smoky skies throughout the day Sunday.

The blaze, which is burning near Highway 198 and Coalinga Mineral Springs Road, expanded to 25,000 acres or roughly 39 square miles, as containment stayed at 35%, according to Cal Fire.