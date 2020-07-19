A heated exchange with two respected elected officials raising new questions on who should be in charge of the counties and its schools during the pandemic. The panel, Diane Pearce with Fresno County City Republican Women Federated and Earlimart school board president Abigail Solis weigh on the argument that played out in the hallway of the Hall of Records on Friday between Fresno county supervisor Nathan Magsig and Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula.
Panel: Local or state? Explosive argument between supervisor Magsig and assemblyman Arambula raises question of who should be in control of counties and schools
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: