Panel: Keep the count or Recount? Will there be a recount in the Cox-Valadao CA-21 race as it will come down to a few hundred votes?

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- At least one person was killed Sunday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash in rural Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 8:20 a.m. involving an overturned gray Ford Mustang along Sandy Mush Road just east of Healy Road. One person was said to have been trapped under the vehicle.