Fresno county is expected to certify their final ballot count this upcoming Wednesday, and yet the race for congressional seat 21 remains up in the air. Many are speculating that either candidate who comes up on the losing end will call for a recount. Kern county still has more than 22,000 thousand votes left to be counted but not all of those factor into this race. in 2018, this race was the last to be decided in the entire country with Cox winning by 862 votes.
Panel: Keep the count or Recount? Will there be a recount in the Cox-Valadao CA-21 race as it will come down to a few hundred votes?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: