The Senate impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is set for February 8th. Many are wondering if it’s unconstitutional to impeach a President if they have already left office. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with former Valley congressman T.J. Cox and former congressional candidate Kevin Cookingham debate the impeachment and if President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech was enough to start healing the nation’s divide.
Panel: Is it constitutional? Can a President who has already left office be impeached in the Senate?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: