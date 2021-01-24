Panel: Is it constitutional? Can a President who has already left office be impeached in the Senate?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Senate impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is set for February 8th. Many are wondering if it’s unconstitutional to impeach a President if they have already left office. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with former Valley congressman T.J. Cox and former congressional candidate Kevin Cookingham debate the impeachment and if President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech was enough to start healing the nation’s divide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics