This week Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration revealed the state will spend $7 billion dollars in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Newsom says most of that will be reimbursed by the government. However, state lawmakers are questioning the governor’s carte blanche spending of tax payer money when it comes to buying a million dollars worth of masks from China. The Sunday Morning Matters panel of Jewel Hurtado and Guillermo Moreno are also questioning the over abundance of spending.
Panel: Is Governor Newsom’s COVID price tag of $7 billion of tax payer money transparent and justified?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: