Panel: Is Governor Newsom’s COVID price tag of $7 billion of tax payer money transparent and justified?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration revealed the state will spend $7 billion dollars in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Newsom says most of that will be reimbursed by the government. However, state lawmakers are questioning the governor’s carte blanche spending of tax payer money when it comes to buying a million dollars worth of masks from China. The Sunday Morning Matters panel of Jewel Hurtado and Guillermo Moreno are also questioning the over abundance of spending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know